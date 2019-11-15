Grace Road to invest $54m in Navua shopping complex

While the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the economy, it has not stopped the Navua-based Grace Road Group from investing.

Following the opening of a service station, a convenience store, and a restaurant along the Queens Road in Navua last year, the Group is now venturing into phase two of the project.

Grace Road Group Fiji President Daniel Kim says they have started construction on the second phase which will house a shopping center.

“That will be a full supermarket and some medical center, medical facility, kids play area, and some other service we can provide so that one is a massive project so we do it stage by stage.”

Kim says once the project is complete, it will create job opportunities for fifty people living in Navua and nearby areas.

He adds more than $54 million is being invested in the project.

Kim says they are also planning to develop a similar concept in Veisari outside Lami and Sigatoka.