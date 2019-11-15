Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

Grace Road to invest $54m in Navua shopping complex

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 1, 2020 6:55 am
While the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the economy, it has not stopped the Navua-based Grace Road Group from investing.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the economy, it has not stopped the Navua-based Grace Road Group from investing.

Following the opening of a service station, a convenience store, and a restaurant along the Queens Road in Navua last year, the Group is now venturing into phase two of the project.

Grace Road Group Fiji President Daniel Kim says they have started construction on the second phase which will house a shopping center.

Article continues after advertisement

“That will be a full supermarket and some medical center, medical facility, kids play area, and some other service we can provide so that one is a massive project so we do it stage by stage.”

Kim says once the project is complete, it will create job opportunities for fifty people living in Navua and nearby areas.

He adds more than $54 million is being invested in the project.

Kim says they are also planning to develop a similar concept in Veisari outside Lami and Sigatoka.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.