Grace Road praised for showing faith in economy

Another Grace Road development has opened in Nadi, this time it’s in Sabeto.

While officially opening the True Mart outlet today, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the investment by Grace Road shows their faith in the economy.

Bainimarama says the enterprise is an indication of high quality in appearance, operation and efficiency which raises the standard for local retail and restaurant establishment.

The Prime Minister also states that it’s a joy for him to be with people out in the community.

Bainimarama says he has missed this in the past few months where he is able to speak to people face to face and not through a computer or over the phone.

Later today, the leader of the nation will be officially opening the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy in Namaka.