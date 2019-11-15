Grace Field Service Station to boost Nawaicoba community

The construction of the $10m Grace Field Mobil Service Station Complex will attract many into Nawaicoba, Nadi says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Bainimarama says with a supermarket, petrol station, service station, and restaurant all rolled into one, this is the sort of modern, functional, and attractive space that Fiji needs.

“It used to be that every Fijian had to go into Nadi, Lautoka, or Suva to see a glimpse of modern life or get a taste of different cuisines. But more and more, the conveniences of modernity are coming to places like Nawaicoba, where there is a Police Post and where other supermarkets, restaurants, and businesses are taking root.”

The Prime Minister says that the Naiwaicoba community is becoming a place where Fijians can live well, eat well, shop, run their errands, and access services without having to make the drive into Nadi.

Bainimarama stressed that they need many more companies and entrepreneurs to start seeking innovative ways to better serve their customers.

Meanwhile, Mobil Oil (Fiji) Lead Country Manager, Adi Tamara, says the new service station, owned and managed by Grace Road Trading Limited, is part of a unique retail precinct that is a welcome addition to the Nadi community.

Tamara says the new service station at Nawaicoba, located on the Queen’s Road around 15 minutes drive from Nadi town, brings the total number of Mobil-branded service stations in Fiji to 32, meaning quality Mobil fuels are now available from the largest service station network in Fiji.