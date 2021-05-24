Home

Govt does not interfere in sugar pricing: PM

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 16, 2021 4:40 pm

Prime Minister and Minister for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama says the government will not interfere in the work of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Bainimarama was asked about the Fiji Sugar Corporation’s submission to the FCCC, seeking an increase in the price of sugar.

He says the Commission is an independent body and the FSC has its own board to oversee its operations.

Article continues after advertisement

“No submissions have been made till to date by the NFP nor Honourable Pio or Honourable Prasad – at least as sugar consumers”.

Bainimarama says the process of determining whether there should be an increase in sugar prices includes public consultations which ended on July 30th.

