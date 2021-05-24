Govt buys more Fiji Airways shares

The government has increased its majority shares in Fiji Airways to 74.56 percent as of August this year.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum told parliament last week that the national airline floated just over 24 million shares to raise equity of $200 million.

Fiji Airways held an Extraordinary General Meeting in August to inform shareholders it needed money to support itself through the pandemic.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has a pro-rata entitlement to the shares at four dollars and 22 cents per share, which amounted to $102m.

The government off-set the payment for the shares with a $94.4m fee owed by Fiji Airways, while the remaining $7.6m was paid in cash.

The next largest shareholder is Qantas with just over 24% stake in the airline.