Government’s borrowing assisted the private sector: AG

The private sector would not have had any cheap finance to draw upon if the government had bowed down to political opponents’ demands to stop borrowing.

This, according to Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The minister stated that businesses would be paying up to a 15% interest rate on their current debts, with the majority of them completed.

“The Opposition are not business people. They complained about our 15 years in Government, but a number of them have been in politics since the 1980s and 1990s. The world has changed, and they have not, and if you cannot understand what business needs are in the 21st century, you cannot run an economy and you cannot lead a modern country.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says it is foolish to claim that Fiji is on par with nations undergoing financial and humanitarian crises.

He adds that Fiji is in a stronger fiscal position post-pandemic than Sri Lanka’s before the pandemic, by a long margin.

The Economy Minister says comparing our situation to theirs is insulting, not to us in government but to those who are suffering because it trivializes what they are actually going through now.

Sayed-Khaiyum maintains that this did not let that happen, and the government will not let it happen.