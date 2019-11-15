Government works towards valuable economic activity

The Government is working diligently to bring back valuable economic activity in a way that is safe and healthy for Fijians and visitors.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted this while unveiling two projects in Tamasua village in the Tikina of Yasawa-i-Rara-i-Yata.

Bainimarama says it’s been over 60 days since the last COVID-19 case in the country.

He says the economic fallout that was experienced from the blow to Tourism Industry has been felt far and wide including Tamusua adding that many villagers earn a living by working at nearby hotels, selling seafood and handicrafts to local tourists.

Bainimarama says he will be making more announcements in the coming days, including when schools and other venues will reopen.