Government will ensure no one is left behind: Seruiratu

Rural Fiji has a lot to contribute towards the country’s economic growth and its potential needs to be realized, especially in Vanua Levu.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu highlighted this upon completing his recent three-day tour of the Northern Division.

Seruiratu and other cabinet Ministers were accompanying the Prime Minister on his tour of the division to visit development projects undertaken by the Government and meet with Fijians in the North.

Seruiratu says there are huge potentials and opportunities in Vanua Levu that needed to be tapped into to improve the livelihoods of those in rural areas and also contribute to the development and growth of not only Vanua Levu but the country as a whole.

He told the people of Vanua Levu that the north is more agro-based and there are a lot of activities in the forestry sector and the fisheries sector as well.

Seruiratu also reiterated that these were exciting times to be living in rural areas because, despite the economic downturn and challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic, rural Fiji still had an abundance of resources.

He says the intentions of the Government had been clear from the very beginning that development programs were all-inclusive.

He says the government wants to ensure that no one is left behind.