Government urges businesses to explore M-PAiSA

The Fijian government is encouraging businesses to adopt the e-wallet platform or M-PAiSA to allow easy accessibility of funds.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is urging those businesses that are not yet on M-PAiSA to explore the possibility of having the M-PAiSA facility.

“The holistic approach to digital accessibility to funding is also reflected in the budget where we have made an allocation to partner with Vodafone to pay for the fees for those merchants who currently are not on M-PAiSA or have M-PAiSA facilities but we will pay their fee for them to get on to M-PAiSA. “

Vodafone Regional Chief Executive, Pradeep Lal says they have over 600,000 active M-PAiSA users around the country.

Lal says on average, M-PAiSA transaction is $120m a month and there has been a significant growth year on year.

“Last month we had $15.3m which came through mobile money and this month we are expecting the figure to surpass $16m which equates to just over 26 percent of inward remittance into the country is coming through mobile money.”

The M-PAiSA platform has been expanded to assist Fijians in the interior islands and to those in the maritime islands.

