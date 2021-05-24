Government to pay stall fees for a year

In an effort to support all full casual and market vendors in Fiji – the Government has announced $2.6m to pay the full stall market fee for one year starting from 1st August.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this will benefit around 8000 market vendors.

These funds will be disbursed to respective municipal councils.

“All the Fijians listening, if you are selling in a market, your fees will be paid for one year from 1st August. You can keep more of your income. Use it to sustain your families. Use it to build your business and lower your price if you think it helps you sell and earn more.”

The Minister says Government will also pay inshore fishing licensing fees.