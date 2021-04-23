Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Government to decide on use of direct budget support|Juveniles arrested for crossing containment zone|Delay in FNPF’s third cycle payment|Ministry cleaned data before distributing rations|Members of the Lions Heart 7s team screened|Fijians living in close proximity a target for vaccination|We have backup plans for Lautoka Hospital: MOH|Seven patients recover from COVID-19|No new cases in Fiji as 98 contacts of doctors identified|Term One holidays extended to May 24th|Lautoka containment area may last longer|More vaccines on the way|Doctors' contacts identified and quarantined|Non-compliant supermarkets can be closed down|More yachts cruising to Savusavu soon|Ra province implements curfew|Tourism ministry focuses on recovery|FRA projects delayed|Vaccination drive continues in West|Businesses outside containment zones monitored|Fiji faces double threat: Dr Tudravu|Coordinated effort comes to light|SME’s determined to stay in business|Street cleaner in containment zone supports family in Tailevu|A dip in a creek to avoid containment|
Full Coverage

Business

Government to decide on use of direct budget support

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 5, 2021 12:58 pm

Fiji has received $59.08m from Australia as direct budget support which the government can use as it sees fit.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this is the first time for Fiji to receive budget support from any country in this case, Australia.

He adds the donor country feels confident in Fiji’s financial management of those funds, but there had to be a thorough assessment of national systems.

Article continues after advertisement

“So they believe that we are managing well. As we have highlighted we have been doing a lot of work with the World Bank and ADB in terms of improving the laws pertaining to financial management. In terms of procurement, in terms of accountability. We now have a medium-term debt strategy. So they look at all those factors and then if they feel confident then they give you direct budget support.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that $31.5m was donated specifically for designated social welfare support payment including the poverty benefit scheme, care and protection allowance and disability allowance.

The minister adds those questioning the use of these funds aren’t being factual.

“I know there has been a lot of talk on social media about people saying oh they received $90m and that means they have an extra $90m what are they going to do with it. I saw somebody posting up, saying, they are spending only $2m on these food packages that means they have a profit of $88m. Obviously, these people are backyard economists and financial analysts if they can be called financial analysts.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also says budget funding means the government can run its programs with less borrowing from financial partners.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.