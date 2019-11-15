Government to continue supporting economic development

The Fijian government will continue to support initiative that promotes locally made products and small businesses that play an important role in economic development.

Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu says the government will venture into new development model of resilience, inclusivity and sustainability to boost economic growth.

Seruiratu is also urging farmers to diversify their agricultural produce as the sector plays a critical role in the economy after the decline in tourism sector as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This aligns seamlessly with the government’s initiatives in promoting Fiji’s Agricultural sector, which is an important pillar of Fiji’s economy. The agriculture sector contributed around $1.1 billion to Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product, or GDP in 2018, continuing a growth of five consecutive years of the agriculture sectors contributions to GDP.”

Meanwhile, concessional loans worth $18.7m has been approved for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to financially assist entrepreneurs who felt the brunt of the pandemic.