Government to continue investing in ICT: Koya

[Source: Facebook/Fijian Government]

The Government will continue investing in the Information, Communication and Telecommunication sector towards securing a technology-driven tomorrow.

Commerce and Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya highlighted this during the launch of a strategic partnership between Vertiv and VirtualFlex Solutions Limited.

Koya says this partnership will be relevant to the industry members’ efforts to acquire high-end user computing solutions.

“There is no doubt that Fiji is the economic and technological hub of the Pacific, and partnerships such as that of VirtualFlex and Vertiv indicate our capabilities as a nation in the digital space.”

Koya says they will continue to provide internet connectivity to unconnected Fijians through the rollout programme.

“We are at a point where the ICT sector is creating a knowledge based society and economy. Simply put – on our hand-held devices, on the point of sale when you’re at the supermarket or boarding the bus – we all have to be receptive to the digital world.”

The Minister says they have also provided the relevant IT infrastructure and connectivity to Fijians, and today 95 percent of them are connected.