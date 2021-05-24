Government to ban single-use plastic cutlery in England

The government has announced plans to ban single-use plastic cutlery, plates and polystyrene cups in England as part of what it calls a “war on plastic”.

Ministers said the move would help to reduce litter and cut the amount of plastic waste in oceans.

A consultation on the policy will launch in the autumn – although the government has not ruled out including other items in the ban.

But environmental activists said more urgent and wider action was needed.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland already have plans to ban single-use plastic cutlery, and the European Union brought in a similar ban in July – putting ministers in England under pressure to take similar action.

On average, each person in England uses 18 single-use plastic plates and 37 single-use plastic items of cutlery every year, according to government figures.

Ministers have already introduced measures under its new Environment Bill to tackle plastic pollution – such as a deposit return scheme on plastic bottles to encourage recycling and a plastic packaging tax, due to come in from April 2022 – but this new plan would be an additional tool.

There is no mention of plastic coffee cups and lids in the upcoming consultation, though it is possible more items could be included at a later date.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said everyone had “seen the damage that plastic does to our environment” and it was right to “put in place measures that will tackle the plastic carelessly strewn across our parks and green spaces and washed up on beaches”.

He added: “We have made progress to turn the tide on plastic, banning the supply of plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds, while our carrier bag charge has cut sales by 95% in the main supermarkets.

“These plans will help us stamp out the unnecessary use of plastics that wreak havoc with our natural environment.”

But the ban may take over a year to become law, with legislation needing to go through Parliament, and it is understood it could be April 2023 before it comes into force.

Campaigners have urged the government to move quickly.