Business

Government to assist MSME’s adapt to online trading

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 27, 2021 8:20 am
Faiyaz Koya

The Ministry of Trade and Commerce is working with e-commerce platform providers to graduate more Micro Small and Medium Enterprises to online business.

Minister Faiyaz Koya says embracing e-commerce at the onset of the pandemic helped many MSMEs pull through the crisis and they are now offering a wider range of products and services.

He highlighted this during a virtual workshop on e-commerce & consumer protection organized by the Consumer Council.

Koya says government recognizes the demand and potential in the digital economy, particularly in the e-commerce space and they are working with e-commerce platform providers, such as Vodafone and Post Fiji.

He adds they will assist MSMEs to adapt and incorporate online trading and digital payment platforms.

This partnership is an effort to connect Fijian-made products by-products to the market in Fiji and beyond.

The government in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of Fiji has partnered with Vodafone to assist micro to small enterprises to sign up as a merchant on ‘Vitikart’.

A total of $1.2 million has been allocated for this partnership.

Koya says funds will be channeled towards covering the cost associated with getting MSMEs onto the Vitikart platform and receiving payments through internet payment gateways.

