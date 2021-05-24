Home

Full Coverage

Business

Government to assist fishermen obtain licenses

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 21, 2021 10:55 am

The Government is assisting all fishermen with their licenses.

This is in an effort to ensure they have food security and are able to meet their economic needs.

Permanent Secretary for Fisheries, Pene Baleinabuli says these fishermen don’t need to pay any fees for the next 12 months.

Article continues after advertisement

“All we need to do is ensure they have a license which they don’t need to pay. This includes men and women, those in rural areas, in the informal settlement, in the urban areas. Those who rely on the Fisheries sector. So government is facilitating the ease of access to their licenses.

The PS adds the government understands the challenges faced by local fishermen during COVID-19 and the assistance will create some leeway.

