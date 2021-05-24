Home

Business

Government to announce mini budget tonight

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 24, 2022 5:45 am
The Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will be delivering the government's mini-budget tonight.

Sayed-Khaiyum had previously stated that this is in line with the announcement in the 2021/2022 budget that expenditure would be monitored and reviewed.

Public consultations have been carried out with various stakeholders across the country.

The rising price of sugar, the minimum wage rate, and the development of commercial opportunities for hemp were issues that dominated most of these consultations.

The Minister adds that Fiji’s economic and financial landscape has changed and this needs to be reflected in the mini-budget.

The mini-budget will only cover a period of five months, up to July 31st of this year.

