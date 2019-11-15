Government stands to lose $1.5b tax revenue

The government stands to lose $1.5 billion or half its tax revenue if the effects of COVID-19 last until the end of the year.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum told parliament today that it has lost revenue from Value Added Tax, Environment and Climate Adaptaion Levy or ECAL and Departure Taxes.

He says these are some of tax revenues affected by the closure or borders, the grounding of flights and no activity in the tourism sector.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite this, state funded services have been maintained.

“Our expenditure only decreased by about $300,000 because we wanted to keep up government services in all the ministries including the additional $100m as a response to the COVID-19 crisis”.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that local businesses can still drive the economy, take loans to grow their enterprise and continue to employ Fijians.