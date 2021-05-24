Home

Government pays $3 withdrawal fee

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 23, 2021 4:38 pm

Vodafone Fiji has clarified that no individual has to pay over the counter fees when withdrawing their unemployment assistance of $360.

Vodafone’s Head of e-Commerce, Shailendra Prasad says the government in total is paying $363.

Prasad says $3 is deducted as the withdrawal fee for M-Paisa wallet and individuals receive their full amount.

He adds no agent can charge extra and if someone experiences such incidents they should reach out to Vodafone or the Consumer Council of Fiji.

