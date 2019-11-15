Government encourages women entrepreneurs

The government is encouraging more women entrepreneurs to drive economic recovery.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Kahiyum says the government will guarantee up to 75 percent of the principal outstanding on defaulted loans up to the limit of $75,000 per business.

This will be done through the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises credit guarantee scheme which was set-up in 2012 with the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

“If you are a women, you have an enterprise in the Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry sector, the government will guarantee to pay 75 percent of the principal outstanding on the defaulted loans up to the limit of $75,000 per business on all small business loans to women entrepreneurs and to those loans in the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries sector.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says as of March this year, 1,111 small businesses with over $104.6 million in outstanding loans were covered under this scheme and the interest rate charged was at 10% per annum.

The Economy Minister says this scheme will enable women to access funds and expand their businesses.