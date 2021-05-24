Government encourages Digitalization

Businesses are encouraged to adapt to digital technologies and to utilize them to expand their businesses.

The government focuses on investing in digitalization as there is an increase in demand for services such as ICT/BPO, marketing, and consultancy.

Software Company ACTON Fiji Director Sanjesh Kumar states that the pandemic enhanced the conversion of social media and e-commerce

“You’d see a lot of young and small companies in Fiji who are taking advantage of social media to actually put together a livelihood, drop-shipping has really taken shape here in Fiji, it is a multi-million dollar industry globally, you’ll never see in countries, it reaches a customer and you get remitted”

During this time, more company especially cooperates are beginning to realize the importance of technology.

The Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya believes the future of businesses depends on players’ ability to work together towards a common goal.

“Adoption of digital technology is no longer an option, it is imperative, and we must move quickly to mobilize our resourcefulness and innovation to acquire the cream of the global recovery spillover benefit.”

Minister Koya says there is a strong focus on e-commerce as it has the potential to fundamentally transform how we do business with the world.