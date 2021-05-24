Government confident in Fiji’s recovery

The Minister for Commerce, Trade and Tourism is confident that Fiji’s recovery will become more evident in the near future.

Faiyaz Koya reiterated the government’s commitment towards domestic investors as it is invigorating the Fijian economy.

Speaking at the opening of the MEGA Supermarket in Nadi, Koya says the government aims to build an economy based on the value of resilience which was evident during the peak of the pandemic around the country.

“We have set the blueprint for our recovery throughout 2021-2022 budget and Harish Khan has taken advantage of the incentives that have been given.”

The opening of the new MEGA Supermarket not only provides competition within the Nadi business community but also provides employment opportunities.