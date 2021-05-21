Government can’t dictate to banks says Sayed-Khaiyum

Government cannot tell foreign owned commercial banks how to run the affairs of their loan term and setting of interest rates.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, made these comments after a question was raised by SODELPA MP, Lynda Tabuya.

Tabuya had inquired in Parliament on whether there were ways in which government can help people who are having problems with accessing loans and facing high interest rates.

“There are many people who aren’t able to pay their rent and on time and also are asking for reduction of rent, which the FCCC is encouraging, so there is a flow on effect for landlords especially to repay the mortgage. Can the government at least make an attempt with the banks to negotiate to reduce the interest rate for the repayments of the loans.”

In response Sayed-Khaiyum says with HFC Bank, being the only local entity, it becomes near impossible to do much.

“So when you have out of the six banks, five of them having their financial decisions being made by the capitals of their respective cities, it will have an impact of how they assess risks. And it will also have an impact on the appetite of the financial system in Fiji, to be able to for example to change interest rate, to be able to come up with polices that are more Fijian focused.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds it is dangerous and can create a financial instability.