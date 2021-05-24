Home

Business

Government aims to improve Tuna pathway

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 22, 2021 7:35 am

In an effort to grow the economy, the government will be supporting the fishing industry with loans and subsidies.

Permanent Secretary for Fisheries, Pene Baleinabuli says this is for those who want to upgrade their vessels or build new ones.

Baleinabuli says the initiative is targeted towards making our tuna industry more competitive.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the majority of Fijian flagged vessels have aged and don’t have the capacity needed to operate.

“There’s a conscience to help build energy-efficient vessels. Those vessels are expected to have larger storage carrying capacity. So it just means our industry will be able to go and compete where the real money for tuna is.”

The PS says the assistance from the government will help improve Fiji’s Tuna pathway to international markets.

