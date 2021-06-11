Goundar Shipping suffers million dollar loss

Goundar Shipping has recorded a massive loss during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Managing Director, George Goundar, says with voluntary domestic travel halted, shipping companies are operating on cargo dispatches only.

All inter-island travel was banned after positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in April in an effort to stop the virus from spreading outside of Viti Levu.

He says domestic travel had been a huge income generating arm for shipping companies.

“But you know we took a million dollar loss and that’s a big loss for us to take even though we’re a large company.”

Goundar Shipping Ltd has more than ten ferries with 300 staff working in isolation during this outbreak.