Goundar Shipping suffers million dollar loss
June 14, 2021 12:24 pm
Goundar Shipping has recorded a massive loss during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Managing Director, George Goundar, says with voluntary domestic travel halted, shipping companies are operating on cargo dispatches only.
All inter-island travel was banned after positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in April in an effort to stop the virus from spreading outside of Viti Levu.
He says domestic travel had been a huge income generating arm for shipping companies.
“But you know we took a million dollar loss and that’s a big loss for us to take even though we’re a large company.”
Goundar Shipping Ltd has more than ten ferries with 300 staff working in isolation during this outbreak.
