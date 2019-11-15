Home

Goundar Shipping Limited to lay off some of its staff

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 26, 2020 4:25 pm
The largest maritime shipping company – Goundar Shipping Limited will soon be laying off some of its staff.

This follows the government’s decision to halt all maritime shipping services from Sunday to avoid the spread of COVID-19 into maritime islands.

Goundar Shipping Acting Director, Indra Goundar says they will only consider core staff from Sunday until further notice.

“We are having a meeting with the manager of the company where we will do what other companies are doing, like Fiji Airways laid off so many people, So we will only take essential service workers only to run our cargo shipment.”

Goundar says they will continue with cargo shipping weekly and their last passenger ship will be sailing tomorrow.

Goundar Shipping Limited provides maritime shipping services to areas like the Lomaiviti group, Savusavu and Taveuni.

