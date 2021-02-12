Home

Google to pay Murdoch's News Corporation for stories

| @BBCWorld
February 18, 2021 9:06 am
[Source: BBC]

Google has agreed to pay Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp for content from news sites across its media empire.

News Corporation said it would be sharing its stories in exchange for “significant payments”.

Mr Murdoch has long called for Google and other internet platforms to pay media companies for their output.

Amid mounting pressure from lawmakers in Australia and elsewhere, Google last year said it would start to pay some publishers for stories.

The company owns The Sun, The Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Australian, among other publications.

