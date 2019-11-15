Google sets 2025 leadership diversity goal, ends 'tailgater' ID checks

Alphabet Inc’s Google on Wednesday announced a new hiring goal and security policy to address racial issues at its offices,.

This as protests over police brutality against African Americans have carried into discussions about corporate culture.

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said that by 2025, the company aims to have 30% more of its leaders be from underrepresented groups. About 96% of Google’s U.S. leaders are white or Asian, and 73% globally are men.

Article continues after advertisement

Pichai said all leadership openings now will be shared externally. Silicon Valley companies have often hired for top positions using secretive recruiting firms or internal promotions, making it difficult for people not connected to an employee to know of opportunities.

In addition, Pichai said Google would strive to be more inclusive, with steps such as eliminating an office security procedure that may have led to racial profiling.