Google fined €220m in France over advertising abuse

Technology giant Google has been fined €220m (£189m) by French authorities for abusing its advertising power.

France’s competition watchdog said Google has been promoting its own online advertising services to the detriment of rivals.

It found that Google’s ad management platform for large publishers, Google Ad Manager, favoured the company’s own online ad marketplace, Google AdX.

Google said it would make changes to its advertising business.

The US tech giant has agreed to make it easier for publishers to use its data and tools. “We will be testing and developing these changes over the coming months before rolling them out more broadly, including some globally,” the company said.

It is not the first time the company, owned by Alphabet, has been slapped with heavy fines for falling foul of European advertising rules.

Google was fined €1.49bn (£1.28bn) by the EU for blocking rival online search advertisers in 2019.

It was also fined €50m (£44m) in 2019 by the French data regulator CNIL, for a breach of the EU’s data protection rules.

The EU competition authority fined the company a record €4.34bn (£3.9bn) fine in 2018 for using its popular Android mobile operating system to block rivals.