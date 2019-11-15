Google can ward off EU antitrust probe into Fitbit deal with data pledge

Google may be able to stave off a full-scale EU antitrust investigation into its planned $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit (FIT.N).

This is by pledging not to use Fitbit’s health data to help it target ads, people familiar with the matter said.

A man walks past a logo of Google in front of at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland July 1, 2020.

The deal announced in November last year allows Google, a unit of Alphabet (GOOGL.O), to take on Apple (AAPL.O) and Samsung (005930.KS) in the fitness tracking and smart watch market, alongside others including Huawei and Xiaomi (1810.HK).

Apple is the leader in the global wearables market with a 29.3% market share in the first quarter of 2020, followed by Xiaomi, Samsung and Huawei, according to data from market research firm International Data Corp. Fitbit’s share of the market was 3%.

Still, the deal has drawn heavy criticism from privacy advocates on both sides of the Atlantic, concerned that Google may use Fitbit’s trove of health data to boost its dominance in online advertising and search.

Earlier this month, EU regulators asked rival makers of wearable devices, app developers and other online service providers as well as healthcare providers for their views.

Google could allay competition worries by offering a binding pledge to EU competition enforcers along the lines of its promise last year not to use Fitbit’s health and wellness data for Google ads, the people said.