Good turnout at the Gold FM Roc Market

The Gold FM ROC Market has been an on-and-off affair for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The monthly event resumed today with numerous small businesses out in numbers, hoping to kick off the year with good sales.

Market co-coordinator, Inoke Kalounisiga says over a hundred vendors got in on the beautiful setting at the Roc Market in Suva to sell their local products.

“We will not go beyond 110 at the moment, the reason being we only have so much foot traffic that comes through and we want to make sure that the vendors that we have to maximize on the number of people that we have here. The bigger the money is, the lesser the money to go around, so we have to balance that so that everyone’s happy.”

Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya was also present to lend his support for Fijian Made products following what has been a tough period for MSMEs.

“For us, it’s about getting these informal people into the formal sector and when they’re here, they do get formalized. They are grateful for that and also to get some assistance from the ministry if they want Fiji Made labelling. So very good feedback in terms of post-COVID. They’re back on the ground, and making some money and it’s good to see the smiling faces and there’s a lot of interest in this.”

The Roc Market did not open last month due to the third wave of COVID-19.