GOLD FM ROC provides great exposure to small businesses

Black Butterfly Design Fiji owner Sunita Mathews says she not only makes jewelry, but she also shares her skills with other enthusiasts.

The mother of three has been part of the ROC Market since 2007 and believes such platforms give home-based businesses much-needed exposure.

She adds this day allows her to showcase all her products to existing and existing customers.

“So I used to take two necklaces and join them together and make my own earring because I find all earrings were small and as a big woman I like big statements”

Tieri Creations representative Hefuhelava Kamaile says ROC Market helps them build on their social networks.

She adds her grandparents began this business after their retirement in 2018.

“And instead of staying home, they wanted to find other means to make an income so this was the idea since my grandmother is so creative with her hands, she came up with the idea of Tieri creations.”

Jewelry makers from as far as Lautoka were again part of the ROC Market today, as this is the best platform to showcase and sell their products.