Gold FM ROC Market attracts huge crowd

Scores of people flocked to the Gold FM ROC Market in Suva today to take advantage of homemade products, food, handicrafts, and other accessories on sale.

Among the vendors was Tiko Ledua, an artist.

The mother of three is an interior decorator, a painter and she also does other artwork such as fabric art designing.

Ledua is a visual artist who takes on various styles like portraits, landscapes and abstract painting.

“I am running a home-based business and so it is a full-time job for me. I have been in this business for quite long and I’ve never regretted it.”

Like other artists in Fiji, she developed her passion for art at a young age and she continues to develop her skills through training and is now paying for her family’s bills and expenses.

Ledua’s teenage daughter has also manifested her love for art by creating small artworks such as shell frames and ocean dream catches.

Asenaca Talova says she fell in love with art after seeing her mother’s artwork.

“Only on the weekend I do this and also afternoons when I’m free and not doing anything.”

Today, she sold her artistic work alongside her mother at the ROC Market.

Gladstone Road in Suva was abuzz with activities attracting a big turnout from members of the public.