Business

Global stocks fall again despite virus rescue efforts

| @BBCWorld
March 24, 2020 6:04 am

Financial markets in Europe and the US have continued to fall despite fresh action by the Federal Reserve to support the American economy.

The US central bank said it would buy as much government debt as needed to soothe markets, while providing new financing for households and firms.

Shares in Europe and the US briefly rose on the news, but then fell back.

Markets have been hit by concerns about a slowing economy as authorities try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In making its announcement, the Federal Reserve said the pandemic was “causing tremendous hardship across the United States and around the world”.

“Aggressive efforts must be taken across the public and private sectors to limit the losses to jobs and incomes to promote a swift recovery once the disruptions abate,” it said.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 were trading down about 2% at mid-day in New York, while the Nasdaq was roughly flat.

