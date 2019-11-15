Global shares plunge in worst day since financial crisis

Shares around the world had their worst day since the financial crisis with the dramatic falls leading to the day being dubbed “Black Monday”.

The main financial indexes in the US closed down by more than 7%, while London’s index of top shares ended the day nearly 8% lower.

Similar drops took place across Europe and Asia as a row between Russia and Saudi Arabia saw oil prices plunge.

Shares were already reeling from fears of the impact of coronavirus.

Analysts described the market reaction as “utter carnage”.

In the US, the major stock indexes fell so sharply at the start of trading, that the buying and selling of shares were halted for 15 minutes, as a so-called “circuit breaker” aimed at curbing panicky selling came into effect.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank by 7.8% or more than 2,000 points – the biggest points-drop in history and the largest decline in percentage terms since the financial crisis. The S&P 500 fell 7.6%, while the Nasdaq dropped about 7.3%.

The declines in London wiped some £125bn off the value of major UK firms.