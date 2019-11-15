Global Kava market has endless potential

The Kava Industry suffered over a million-dollar damage during Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016, but the industry stakeholders were lucky as exports have picked up.

Thirty million dollars’ worth of Kava was exported last year.

Pacific Horticultural, Agricultural Market Access plus Program National Export Market Systems Facilitator Navi Tuivuniwai says the niche product in Fiji has emerged in the international market as demand for bio-organics and herbal remedies increase.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the global kava market, there are endless potentials. You talk about the traditional kava usage in terms of the powder market in the United States in Australia and New Zealand and then you talk about the other value-added products that are developed out of Kava.”

Tuivuniwai says Fijians going back to farming due to COVID-19 might have a positive effect on the industry.

He adds in the next few years it will be interesting to see the number of people getting involved in the industry.