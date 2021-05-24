Home

Business

Global connectivity is key to business survival

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
March 21, 2022 12:50 pm
Global connectivity is essential for the growth of local businesses.

Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya says Fiji’s small domestic market needs this connectivity to ensure business progress.

He reveals that with the rising cost of freight, the trade of high-value, low-weight commodities will be crucial for Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“Whilst we are providing opportunities for businesses, we must think about the new waves of opportunities and our ability to survive future shocks.”

Koya adds that the Ministry is strengthening regional economic integration by undertaking comprehensive reviews of existing trade agreements and improving trade.

He says they are also focusing on building strategies for digital commerce.

 

