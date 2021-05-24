Home

Business

Global chip shortage: US says firms' stocks have plunged

| @BBCWorld
January 27, 2022 8:03 am
[Source: BBC]

Manufacturers have seen their stocks of semiconductors plunge amid the global chip shortage, the US Department of Commerce has warned.

A survey of more than 150 firms found supplies had fallen from an average of 40 days’ worth in 2019 to just five days in late 2021.

Sales of devices soared during the pandemic, leaving semiconductor makers struggling to keep up with demand.

The shortage has resulted in huge disruptions for major industries.

Millions of products – cars, washing machines, smartphones and more – rely on these chips, also known as semiconductors.

“With sky-rocketing demand and full utilisation of existing manufacturing facilities, it’s clear the only solution to solve this crisis in the long-term is to rebuild our domestic manufacturing capabilities.” the US secretary of commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

The research also found that demand for semiconductors was as much as 17% higher last year than it was in 2019.

