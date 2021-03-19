Glimmer of hope for Savusavu business through Blue Lane

The green light given to Savusavu Bay to operate as the nation’s second Blue Lane Yacht Port has given renewed hope to many business operators.

Savusavu Town Council Special Administrator, Doreen Robinson says Savusavu will be opening its Blue Lane for yachts from Thursday.

Robinson says this will offer economic relief to the people of Savusavu.

“Things have been pretty bleak over the last few months and then as if the pandemic wasn’t enough, we had the two cyclones so it has been tough going all year for Savusavu especially being a tourist town and this is a little glimmer of hope and hopefully a sign of better things to come as the year progresses.”

As a designated Blue Lanes Yacht Port, Savusavu Bay will serve as a clearance port and quarantine anchorage for yachts under supervision by health officials and members of Fiji’s disciplined forces.

The ‘Blue Lane’ was established for yacht and pleasure craft to enter Fiji and assist in the recovery of the ailing tourism industry.

Around 100 yachts have arrived under the initiative since its establishment last year.