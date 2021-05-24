Ginger farmers assisted by FDB

One million dollars’ worth of loans has been approved for ginger farmers by the Fiji Development Bank.

Chief Executive, Saud Minam, says despite being occupied with the COVID-19 Recovery Credit Guarantee Scheme since August, the Bank has remained committed to the agriculture sector

Minam says they’ve provided timely loan approval to assist ginger farmers to meet their planting season needs

He says this timely financing supported development costs for clearing of land, increasing the capacity of existing farmers, meeting labour and transportation costs, and purchase of seedlings for new farmers.

Minam adds farmers have been assisted since early this year, the majority of who plant baby ginger, a priority export commodity for Fiji due to lucrative markets.

The FDB CEO says these ginger farmers were assisted under FDB agriculture loan facilities as well as under the COVID-19 Recovery Credit Guarantee Scheme.

The Bank has also approved $57 million in loans under the COVID-19 recovery scheme so far which has benefited thousands of businesses.

They received more than 14,000 applications, some of which are still being processed.