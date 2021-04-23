Getting fresh produce costly for vendors

Market vendors are finding it expensive to get fresh produce from their Sigatoka-based suppliers.

Anand Goundar has put aside transportation costs of at least $150 while adhering to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

He says after making three trips to the border per week, there is not much money left to take home.

“The travelling cost will be high for us because we will be going to the border in Wainadoi to pick our vegetables. So it will cost around $50 return.”

Kamal Singh sells pineapples but is planning to wait things out at home until the situation normalizes.

“Be safe, stay home because COVID-19 is very dangerous, people are dying in the world.”

These current containment areas will be activated for the next 14 days.