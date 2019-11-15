“GET SAFE ONLINE” launched in Fiji

Online scams affecting Pacific businesses and individuals will soon be targeted by a new educational campaign.

Global Ambassador for Get Safe Online Peter Davies says websites for nine Pacific Island countries were launched yesterday aiming to provide resources for vital business operators.

Davies adds websites and Facebook pages are being created for each island country, providing information and a forum for sharing cybersecurity concerns.

Article continues after advertisement

Countries included in the campaign are Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Davies says the aim of the Pacific campaign is to raise awareness on risks and safety measures which will protect people and businesses.

He adds the risks include phishing scams, identity theft, ransomware, malware, viruses and other online threats.

In-country advocates and experts will also be identified to help support the campaign and provide outreach through workshops.