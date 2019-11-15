Home

German economy sees deepest decline on record

July 31, 2020 4:54 am

The German economy shrank at its fastest rate on record amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new official figures.

The total production of goods and services declined by 10.1% during the April-to-June period.

It was the sharpest decline since Germany began producing quarterly growth figures in 1970.

The contraction followed a smaller but still severe drop in activity of 2% in the previous three months.

The German economy, in common with most others, has been hit very hard by the pandemic and the restrictions that have been imposed in an effort to contain it.

The country’s statistics office said there had been a “massive slump” in household spending, investment in equipment and machinery and in exports and imports.

Germany is a leading exporter, especially for manufactured goods, so it has inevitably been hit hard by the disruption to international trade that the health crisis has caused.

