GDP revised to increase

The strong showing by the tourism sector has seen the Gross Domestic Product growth outlook for 2022 revised to 15.6 percent.

This Macroeconomic Committee says this is from the 12.4 percent expected earlier in June.

Chair of the Macroeconomic Committee, Ariff Ali says recent economic data shows that the growth momentum has accelerated, especially in the third quarter.

He adds that the better-than-expected rebound in the Fijian economy has been largely underpinned by higher visitor arrivals which reached 426,934 by September or around 63.3 percent of the tourist arrivals in the same period in 2019.

The committee haws concludes that based on the trend in arrivals in the past nine months and forward airline and hotel bookings for the remainder of 2022, this year’s arrivals are expected to rise to just above 581,000 visitors by year-end compared to the earlier projection of around 492,000.

Ali says in line with the visitor arrivals and tourism earnings, consumption spending was also boosted by the recovery in employment and continuous growth in inward remittances throughout the year.

Investment spending also picked up, albeit at a slower pace, due to the increased cost of construction and policy uncertainty around the upcoming general elections.

The overall rebound in the economy has led to a pickup in tax collections and an improved fiscal position from which the Government’s expansionary stance will continue to support the economy.

The Macroeconomic Committee is made up of Heads and senior representatives from the Ministry of Economy; Fiji Bureau of Statistics; Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism & Transport; Office of the Prime Minister; Investment Fiji; Fiji Revenue & Customs Service and the Reserve Bank of Fiji.