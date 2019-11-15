Business
Gatwick Airport plans to cut 600 jobs due to coronavirus
August 27, 2020 7:05 am
Gatwick Airport has revealed plans to cut a quarter of its workforce due to the impact of coronavirus.
About 600 jobs could be lost following an 80% reduction in the number of passengers.
The airport is running at about 20% its usual capacity for August, with only the North Terminal open.
Chief Executive Stewart Wingate said the cuts were a result of the “devastating impacts” coronavirus had on the airline and travel industries.
In March, the airport announced 200 jobs would be lost and it later took out a £300m bank loan. With the collapse in passenger numbers, the company said it was looking to further reduce costs.
About 75% of staff are currently on the government’s furlough scheme, which is due to end in October.
Employees will be formally consulted on the restructuring plans before any jobs are lost.