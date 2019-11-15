Garden App encourages Fijians to grow their own food

As more Fijians now look to keeping fit and maintaining a healthy diet, the My Kana Garden App has been launched to also encourage people to grow their own food.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the aim is to get Fijians to eat healthy, save money and have some form of physical activity.

He adds that the locally made app for smart devices allows Fijians to monitor and visualize their meals so they can be conscious of what they eat.

“The beauty of the My Kana App is that it is based on the regions database. The Pacific Island food composition tables and our very own Fiji foods. It uses hand measure estimates based on the WHO recommended hand measurements of fist, palm and thumb. I know that some of us have bigger fists, bigger hands and bigger thumbs. As alternatives to standard household measures of weighing food. So we don’t have to use digital scales.”

Three communities in Makoi, Vatuwaqa and Narere are now harvesting crops from their backyards after using the My Kana Garden App