G20 delays poor nations' debt payments

Nations belonging to the G20 group of leading economies have agreed to suspend debt payments owed to them by some of the world’s poorest countries.

The agreement covers money that is due to be paid to G20 governments up to the end of 2020.

The aim is to help countries deal with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jubilee Debt Campaign group has described the move as a first step, but called for much more.

The UK-based charity estimates that the delay will cover $12bn (£9.6bn) of payments.

But it is only a delay and the campaign group understands that the payments will instead have to be made between 2022 and 2024, along with interest accrued in the meantime.

In all, 77 countries are due to benefit from the agreement.

The plan was provisionally agreed on Tuesday by the G7 leading developed countries, but it was conditional on support from the wider G20.