Future looks bleak for construction companies

The Construction Industry Council believes the economic slowdown due to COVID-19 will impact the industry for up to a year or more.

CIC President Gordon Jenkins says the future looks bleak for the industry, despite some ongoing work which has carried them through the past few months.

Jenkins says construction companies will have to take some drastic steps like laying off some staff if and when the need arises.

“I think most of the industries will survive but there must be some in the weaker positions that could fall off the cliff and say goodbye. It hasn’t happened yet but there’s a possibility of that happening in the future”.

The CIC President adds investor confidence might be severely affected due to the impact of the pandemic.

He says the economic slowdown has seen some of the projects put on hold for six months.