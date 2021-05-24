Further relief measures not ruled out

The government may introduce temporary relief measures if the economic impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine become too much for Fijian families.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum detailed in parliament how the global markets have reacted to the conflict and subsequent increases in the price of commodities such as crude oil and wheat.

He says annual inflation for 2022 is forecast at 4.5% as more fuel price hikes are expected over the coming months.

Article continues after advertisement

We’ll keep a close eye on the fluctuation of the inflation rate and commodity prices over the next few months. If necessary we may consider temporary fiscal measures to shield Fijians from volatile global price markets.

Price increases have been noted in food products, non-alcoholic drinks, and health services.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that fuel prices are forecast to dip sharply by October.