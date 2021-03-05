Fun activities planned for 2DayFM Market Day

The 2DayFM Thurston Family Market Day starts in the next hour and Fijians can expect a lot of fun activities at the event today.

Program Director Mario Fasala says the event is a great opportunity for people to spend some quality time together with their family, enjoy a variety of food and learn from skilled individuals.

Fasala says there will be spaces for learning at the market day.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the event is centred on the young generation aspiring to tap into the business market.

“The learning tent is a place for people to come and learn new skills and upskill themselves. If you don’t know how to make jam, they’ve got a jam making session and they’ve also got a mat weaving session. So this is a great knowledge-based platform for people to tap into. So all these things you can check out at the 2Dayfm Thurston Family Market Day.”

He adds there will be food stalls, live music from Knox and Ben Masirewa, a children’s activity tent and seedlings and seed planting drive.

The event organized by Knox Entertainment and Ginger Café ends at 3 pm.